Krios Market Capitalization Reaches $1.12 Million (GIG)

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded 79.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 30th. Over the last week, Krios has traded 77.5% lower against the US dollar. Krios has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $1.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 33.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002384 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92.15 or 0.00149912 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007888 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00006281 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.92 or 0.00605060 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Krios (CRYPTO:GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

