Krystal Biotech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 5,376 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,227% compared to the average volume of 405 put options.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.40.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

Krystal Biotech stock traded down $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.09. The stock had a trading volume of 104,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,742. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.14. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $40.04 and a one year high of $87.29.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 271.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 31,745 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 117,275.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.