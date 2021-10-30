L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,089 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $56,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 21,514.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LHX. Wolfe Research began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.69.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $230.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.75. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $246.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In other news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.19, for a total transaction of $19,518,278.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

