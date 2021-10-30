Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $26.00-28.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $24.12. The company issued revenue guidance of +13-14% yr/yr to $15.80-18.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.20 billion.Laboratory Co. of America also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $26.000-$28.000 EPS.

LH stock traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.02. 670,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,648. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1-year low of $192.79 and a 1-year high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $6.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.82.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

