Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 5.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of LADR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.00. 889,822 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,054. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $7.29 and a 12 month high of $12.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ladder Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ladder Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,414 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Ladder Capital worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

