L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

AIQUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

AIQUY stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 12.9% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 15,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L’Air Liquide during the second quarter valued at about $870,000. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.5% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

