L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
AIQUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Monday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised L’Air Liquide from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.
AIQUY stock opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. L’Air Liquide has a fifty-two week low of $29.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41.
L’Air Liquide Company Profile
Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.
