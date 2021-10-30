Lake Street Capital Begins Coverage on Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII)

Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Leo Holdings III (NYSE:LIII) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LIII stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Leo Holdings III has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leo Holdings III in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Leo Holdings III during the second quarter valued at $198,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings III during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leo Holdings III during the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its position in Leo Holdings III by 32.8% during the second quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 92,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 22,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

Leo Holdings III Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the consumer sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Nassau, The Bahamas.

