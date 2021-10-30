Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $28.64 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.74 and a 200 day moving average of $26.92. The company has a market capitalization of $136.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.43. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.89 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 31.29%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) by 97.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

