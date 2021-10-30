Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 31.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 170.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 205.1%.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Shares of LMRK stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.82 million, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.98.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Analysts expect that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LMRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landmark Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,740 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.17% of Landmark Infrastructure Partners worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.