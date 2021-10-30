Lantern Pharma (LTRN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, analysts expect Lantern Pharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lantern Pharma stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.19 million, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.72. Lantern Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LTRN shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Lantern Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Lantern Pharma in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company.

About Lantern Pharma

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

