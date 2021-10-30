Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) Shares Acquired by CNH Partners LLC

CNH Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,337 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Lefteris Acquisition were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LFTR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Lefteris Acquisition by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lefteris Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,970,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Lefteris Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LFTR opened at $9.82 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Lefteris Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $12.45.

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LFTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Lefteris Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lefteris Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.