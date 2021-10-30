Legal & General Group Plc Buys 1,114 Shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ranpak were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PACK. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 946.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,077 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,693,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at $12,079,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Ranpak by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,143,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after acquiring an additional 505,288 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at $7,118,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total value of $926,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve A. Kovach sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $308,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,640 shares of company stock worth $2,189,480 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACK opened at $34.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.13 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.07. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $34.90.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.20 million. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 1.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PACK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ranpak from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ranpak in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Ranpak Holdings Corp.engages in the provision of product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. It also offers protective packaging solutions, such as Void-Fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects; Cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads; and Wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects; Cold Chain, Box Lining, and Retail.

