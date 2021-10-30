Legal & General Group Plc Has $139,000 Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 7.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Camden National were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Camden National by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 221,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Camden National by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Camden National by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

CAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAC opened at $47.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $711.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.94. Camden National Co. has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $49.97.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Camden National had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Camden National Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

