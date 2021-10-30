Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Citi Trends were worth $130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 699.6% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 405,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after buying an additional 354,973 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Citi Trends in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Citi Trends by 64.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 12,254 shares during the period. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Citi Trends in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In other news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,500 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $283,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jason Moschner sold 700 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.25, for a total transaction of $58,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,552 shares in the company, valued at $215,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,200 shares of company stock worth $2,096,290. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $77.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.95. The stock has a market cap of $702.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.79. Citi Trends, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.98 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $237.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.20 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 44.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

