Legal & General Group Plc Purchases New Shares in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,490 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $213,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $45,295,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Cantaloupe in the second quarter worth $1,848,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

CTLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

CTLP stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.70 million, a P/E ratio of -89.28 and a beta of 2.12.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $49.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.78 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.