Legal & General Group Plc Raises Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) by 73.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 44.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after buying an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 21.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. 61.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.89.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $721.14 million, a P/E ratio of -65.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

