LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Earnings Results

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) earnings per share. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was up 229.6% on a year-over-year basis. LendingClub updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

LC traded up $3.89 on Friday, hitting $45.96. 7,888,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,041,759. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.53 and a twelve month high of $46.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -106.88 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.49.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.93.

In other news, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $115,629.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,172.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,091 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $30,024.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,773 shares of company stock valued at $495,900 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LendingClub stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

