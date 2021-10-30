LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31, Briefing.com reports. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) EPS. LendingTree’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LendingTree updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of TREE stock opened at $161.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -233.90 and a beta of 1.48. LendingTree has a fifty-two week low of $130.02 and a fifty-two week high of $372.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

TREE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stephens reduced their price target on LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist reduced their price target on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price objective on LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.11.

In related news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LendingTree stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 185.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,543 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of LendingTree worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

