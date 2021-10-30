LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Position Lessened by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,742 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of LGI Homes worth $4,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 51.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

LGIH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $149.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average is $159.31. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.54 and a 52-week high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 10.47.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.64 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

