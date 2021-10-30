Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. involved in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycles principally in North America. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp., formerly known as Peridot Acquisition Corp., is based in TORONTO. “

LICY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.00.

LICY stock opened at $12.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Li-Cycle has a fifty-two week low of $7.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.42) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $1.71 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Li-Cycle will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,543,000. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

