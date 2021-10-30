Lifetime Brands (LCUT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Lifetime Brands has set its FY 2021 guidance at $1.280-$1.400 EPS.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.34. Lifetime Brands had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.65 million. On average, analysts expect Lifetime Brands to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Lifetime Brands stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. Lifetime Brands has a one year low of $9.55 and a one year high of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.21. The company has a market cap of $373.29 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.89%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Lifetime Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In related news, Director Craig Phillips sold 8,841 shares of Lifetime Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $168,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,631 shares of company stock valued at $390,855. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifetime Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) by 9,620.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,526 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,428 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Lifetime Brands were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

