Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) Position Boosted by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 80.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of Lightspeed POS worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lightspeed POS by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lightspeed POS in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.0% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 4.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSPD stock opened at $97.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.91. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.95 and a 52-week high of $130.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.22.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The company had revenue of $115.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LSPD shares. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$130.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lightspeed POS from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.93.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

