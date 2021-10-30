Linde (NYSE:LIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Linde (NYSE:LIN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. Linde’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. Linde updated its FY 2021 guidance to $10.520-$10.620 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $10.52-10.62 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $319.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,890,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,812. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.85. Linde has a 1-year low of $217.28 and a 1-year high of $322.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Societe Generale upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.47.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,664 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

