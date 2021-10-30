Linde (NYSE:LIN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Linde (NYSE:LIN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.520-$10.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Linde also updated its FY21 guidance to $10.52-10.62 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $338.47.

LIN stock traded up $1.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $319.20. 1,890,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,229,812. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $308.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.85. Linde has a 52-week low of $217.28 and a 52-week high of $322.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Linde stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,973,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 289,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.38% of Linde worth $570,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

