Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) Short Interest Update

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, an increase of 169.9% from the September 30th total of 392,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 976,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGHL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Lion Group by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Lion Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Lion Group by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 95,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 49,647 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lion Group by 121.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 28,519 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGHL traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.00. 643,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,466. Lion Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.13 and a fifty-two week high of $6.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients.

