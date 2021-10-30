LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. LKQ has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Truist increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

LKQ announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

