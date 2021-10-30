LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.78-$3.88 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.69. LKQ also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.780-$3.880 EPS.

Shares of LKQ stock traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $55.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,024. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. LKQ has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LKQ will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price target on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.83.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.