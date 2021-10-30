LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) had its target price hoisted by Barrington Research to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.54 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LKQ. Truist raised their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a 1 year low of $31.00 and a 1 year high of $57.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that LKQ will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 7.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,660 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.