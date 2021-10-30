LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $57.27 and last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 16254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

LKQ declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32.

About LKQ

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

