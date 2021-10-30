LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Sets New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $57.27 and last traded at $56.53, with a volume of 16254 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.
The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.
In other news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LKQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.32.
About LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)
LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.
