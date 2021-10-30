LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:OMP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,345,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 56.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,063,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Oasis Midstream Partners by 84.8% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 71,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ:OMP opened at $24.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 2.63. Oasis Midstream Partners LP has a one year low of $7.10 and a one year high of $35.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $95.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.74% and a return on equity of 35.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 49.02%.

Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile

Oasis Midstream Partners LP engages in owning, developing, operating, and acquiring a portfolio of midstream assets in North America. It offers full service midstream solutions to its customers covering their oil, gas, and water needs. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

