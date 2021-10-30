LMR Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,000. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 3.31% of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I by 560.0% in the second quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $196,000.

Get Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I alerts:

NASDAQ RCLF opened at $9.72 on Friday. Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $9.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization/similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incoporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.