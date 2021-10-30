LMR Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 19,861 Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,307,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Amundi bought a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,537,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,704,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,020,243,000 after purchasing an additional 973,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,351,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,971,000 after purchasing an additional 512,955 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,920,028 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $361,060,000 after purchasing an additional 365,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 112.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 689,883 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,732,000 after purchasing an additional 364,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $248.59 on Friday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.30 and a 52 week high of $251.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.20. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.35. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 271.44% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.89%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $222.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.54.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

