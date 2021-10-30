LMR Partners LLP Buys 105,752 Shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC)

LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 349,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,752 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned 1.27% of CITIC Capital Acquisition worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCAC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $173,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $197,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CCAC opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95. CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $12.20.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

