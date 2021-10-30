LMR Partners LLP Invests $3.85 Million in Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ITQ) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Itiquira Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $122,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itiquira Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $379,000.

ITQ opened at $9.75 on Friday. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

