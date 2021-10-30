LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 150,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 16.2% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,729,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $485,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,708,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,330,000 after acquiring an additional 501,619 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 28.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,601,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,232,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,922 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 233.1% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 8,286,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 142.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,200,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.20, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.48. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.61 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNB. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

