LMR Partners LLP Purchases New Holdings in LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth about $44,942,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,924,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $316,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the second quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.67 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that LifeStance Health Group, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LFST shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

