LMR Partners LLP Takes $2.32 Million Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,318,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after buying an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 170.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 1,414.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,856,000.

ARKW opened at $156.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.54. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $109.56 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

