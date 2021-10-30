LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA)

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha (NASDAQ:SSAA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 3.26% of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,773,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth $5,802,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter worth $5,765,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the second quarter worth $5,181,000. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha in the first quarter worth $5,051,000.

Shares of SSAA opened at $9.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74. Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Science Strategic Acquisition Corp. Alpha focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

