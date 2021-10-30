London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) Short Interest Update

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a decline of 64.7% from the September 30th total of 76,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 265,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSTY traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 296,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,378. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.12. London Stock Exchange Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.17.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.2694 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $0.25.
About London Stock Exchange Group
London Stock Exchange Group Plc engages in the provision of global financial markets infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services-LCH, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. The Information Services segment refers to subscription and license fees for data and index services provided.
