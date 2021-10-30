London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a £103 ($134.57) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LSEG. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 8,890 ($116.15) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a £110 ($143.72) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 9,281.67 ($121.27).

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,100 ($92.76) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £35.94 billion and a PE ratio of 70.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,886.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,695.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12 month low of GBX 6,854 ($89.55) and a 12 month high of £100.10 ($130.78).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.33%. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider David Schwimmer sold 24,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,868 ($102.80), for a total value of £1,897,210.84 ($2,478,718.11).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

