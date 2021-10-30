Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Stock analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SPNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $14.96 on Thursday. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $22.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.51. The firm has a market cap of $544.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.19.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 19.31% and a negative net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $46.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. SeaSpine’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SeaSpine will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPNE. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,988,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,824,000 after acquiring an additional 562,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,563,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,064,000 after acquiring an additional 475,686 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,402,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,275,000 after acquiring an additional 468,628 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,911,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

