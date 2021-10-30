Loopring Tops One Day Trading Volume of $223.99 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 30th. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000903 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded 28.3% higher against the US dollar. Loopring has a total market capitalization of $736.20 million and approximately $223.99 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loopring Profile

Loopring (CRYPTO:LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,322,208,249 coins. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

