Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Holdings Boosted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,782 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,156 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.20% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $11,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,298 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

In related news, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.73 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.67.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The business’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

