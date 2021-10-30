Lp 22Nw Purchases 8,895 Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) Stock

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTT) major shareholder Lp 22Nw purchased 8,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.06 per share, for a total transaction of $27,218.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lp 22Nw also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Lp 22Nw bought 80,971 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.10 per share, for a total transaction of $251,010.10.

On Thursday, August 12th, Lp 22Nw bought 3,657,950 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,595,220.50.

On Thursday, August 5th, Lp 22Nw bought 1,555,610 shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $6,844,684.00.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $3.20 on Friday. DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). DIRTT Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 17.92% and a negative return on equity of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 455,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 27,026 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 220,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 76,762 shares during the last quarter. 41.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRTT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.75 to $4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.51.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces its products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

