LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on November 29th

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th.

LPL Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LPL Financial to earn $9.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.8%.

Shares of LPL Financial stock opened at $164.02 on Friday. LPL Financial has a one year low of $76.13 and a one year high of $176.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.29 and its 200 day moving average is $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LPL Financial will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. decreased their price target on LPL Financial from $239.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on LPL Financial from $228.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on LPL Financial from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.85.

In related news, Director Edward Fandrey sold 1,784 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total value of $265,423.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LPL Financial stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 136.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 281,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.35% of LPL Financial worth $38,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

