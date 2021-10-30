LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF were worth $2,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 91.0% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 86.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,578 shares during the period.

Shares of JHSC opened at $36.24 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $36.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.92.

