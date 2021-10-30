LPL Financial LLC Has $2.51 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 19.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $2,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 130.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $1,273.67 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $450.41 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.85 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,267.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,438.05.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $95.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.22 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 60.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

