LPL Financial LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.7% during the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 17,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.4% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.3% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

HZNP opened at $119.91 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 1-year low of $66.41 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.74.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HZNP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.27.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total transaction of $5,515,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 155,206 shares of company stock valued at $16,951,017. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

