LPL Financial LLC Has $2.72 Million Position in Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) by 102.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,939 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.38% of Global X Cannabis ETF worth $2,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POTX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Global X Cannabis ETF by 58.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Global X Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 8.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the period.

Shares of POTX opened at $8.40 on Friday. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.18.

