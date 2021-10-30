LPL Financial LLC Purchases 278 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,750 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.71.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $166.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $169.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.32 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $450.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.66%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, with a total value of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.